Advertisement

Reno Fire working structure fire north of the University

Reno Fire crews responded to a house fire on University Park Loop.
Reno Fire crews responded to a house fire on University Park Loop.(KOLO-TV)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:54 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Fire is responding to a structure fire off of University Loop, north of the University of Nevada Reno.

The fire is in a residential neighborhood.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found smoke pouring out of the home. Most of the damage appears to be to the three car garage, but a wooden fence is also burning.

The owner of the home could be seen pacing in front of his house. He tells KOLO 8 News Now’s Ed Pearce, he has been working on an addition to the house. He went to the hardware store, and saw the smoke when he got back.

There was no one inside at the time of the fire except two dogs. Firefighters had to give one of the dogs oxygen. The other dog was unhurt.

Caption

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign outside a South Lake Tahoe Fire Station welcomes residents back to town after the...
CALDOR FIRE: 93% contained; heavier smoke in Lake Tahoe Basin Monday
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger
COVID-19 cancels rest of Reno Aces season
The Carson City Sheriff's Office released these photographs of a suspect and his Cadillac in an...
Suspect sought in attack at Carson City Maverik
Pro-Choice supporters don't want Roe v. Wade challenged
Nevadans protest Texas abortion law ahead of Supreme Court’s arguments on Monday

Latest News

University Loop House Fire
COVID-19 shots administered earlier this summer at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.
COVID-19 vaccine: More than 2,000 third doses given in Washoe Co.
One of two vehicles involved in a crash in Minden Monday morning.
Crash in Minden sends one to hospital
Southwest Gas seeing a rise in natural gas line damage
Utility companies seeing increase in damaged gas lines