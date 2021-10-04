Reno Fire working structure fire north of the University

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Fire is responding to a structure fire off of University Loop, north of the University of Nevada Reno.

The fire is in a residential neighborhood.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found smoke pouring out of the home. Most of the damage appears to be to the three car garage, but a wooden fence is also burning.

The owner of the home could be seen pacing in front of his house. He tells KOLO 8 News Now’s Ed Pearce, he has been working on an addition to the house. He went to the hardware store, and saw the smoke when he got back.

There was no one inside at the time of the fire except two dogs. Firefighters had to give one of the dogs oxygen. The other dog was unhurt.

