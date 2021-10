RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’ll have another few days of dry and warm weather. Winds will pick up Monday with hazy skies at times due to smoke coming in from the KNP Complex. A cool down will start Wednesday with much cooler temperatures dropping into the 60′s through next weekend. The chance for rain also starts on Thursday with light wetting amounts.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

