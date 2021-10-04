The Generator’s spooky fall break camp

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is fall break for Washoe County School District. The local art organization, The Generator, is hosting a week-long camp for kids ages seven through twelve.

“Spooky Art” at the Holland Project will allow kids to get creative as we head into this Halloween season. This is The Generator’s first-ever fall break camp and organizers are excited. Kids will be creating individual projects along with working on a collaborative piece- a miniature golf hole.

The kids’ artwork will be a part of “Haunted Mini Golf”, an event hosted at The Generator at the end of October.

Alysia Dynamik, Education Manager for The Generator mentioned what she is looking forward to with this camp,

“I’m looking forward to that community and creation that comes along with people working together on an art project. It’s just kind of a unique experience I think to work with a group of peers and create something beautiful and fun and then the kids are gonna get to come back and play mini-golf with us,” Dynamic said.

“Hasted Mini Golf is scheduled to begin October 23rd and will run again the weekend of Halloween.

