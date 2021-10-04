Crash in Minden sends one to hospital

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Traffic is moving again following a Monday morning crash that blocked lanes on U.S. 395 in Minden.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. Oct. 4, 2021 near Plymouth Drive in Indian Hills.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, at least one person was taken to Renown for treatment although it’s unclear the extent of injuries.

The crash blocked traffic in the northbound lanes but it has since been cleared.

