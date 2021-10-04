Advertisement

Crash in Minden sends one to hospital

One of two vehicles involved in a crash in Minden Monday morning.
One of two vehicles involved in a crash in Minden Monday morning.(Nevada Highway Patrol)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:04 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Traffic is moving again following a Monday morning crash that blocked lanes on U.S. 395 in Minden.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. Oct. 4, 2021 near Plymouth Drive in Indian Hills.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, at least one person was taken to Renown for treatment although it’s unclear the extent of injuries.

The crash blocked traffic in the northbound lanes but it has since been cleared.

A crash Monday morning in Minden blocked northbound lanes along a portion of U.S. 395. One...
A crash Monday morning in Minden blocked northbound lanes along a portion of U.S. 395. One person injured, according to NHP.(Nevada Highway Patrol)

