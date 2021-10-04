Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine: More than 2,000 third doses given in Washoe Co.

COVID-19 shots administered earlier this summer at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.
COVID-19 shots administered earlier this summer at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.(Washoe County Health District)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:17 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District called Saturday’s Flu and COVID-19 vaccine POD a success, with 530 flu shots administered and 276 COVID-19 vaccines given out.

Additionally, 220 third dose COVID-19 vaccines were administered.

County health officials said in all, they have given out more than 2,000 third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine with most of those being booster shots.

The county’s next POD will be Saturday, Oct. 9 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.

No appointments are required, but you can speed up the process by printing and filling out this screening questionnaire in advance.

