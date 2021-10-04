The Brewery Arts Center seeks your input

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - As the Brewery Arts Center continues to make improvements to its historic buildings, it’s looking to the future.

The nonprofit is developing a strategic plan that will guide it through the next five years and it’s asking the public to weigh in. It has launched a 10-question online survey that can be filled out quickly online. The goal is to make sure the community has a say in what it wants out of the community arts center.

”We ask what are we doing right? What can we be doing better? We appreciate their feedback and we want to be the kind of art center they are proud to be a part of,” said Gina Lopez, Executive Director of the Brewery Arts Center.

This past year, the the Brewery Arts Center was able to find creative ways to bring live entertainment to Carson City amid the pandemic. To fill out the Arts Assessment survey, head here:

https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/pm6dWmM/BAC2021

The survey will be available for another week-and-a-half.

