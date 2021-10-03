Advertisement

Sunday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:35 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Expect a pleasant and quiet weekend. Although haze and smoke will pick up Sunday night through early Monday morning. Warm and dry conditions and light winds are expected in the forecast before a shift in weather will feel much more fall-like, with breezy afternoons, cloudy skies and cooler temperatures starting Wednesday. Some rain chances may also return Friday through next weekend.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Carson City Sheriff's Office released these photographs of a suspect and his Cadillac in an...
Suspect sought in attack at Carson City Maverik
The scene of a fatal chain-reaction crash on U.S. 93 between Wells and Jackpot in northeast...
Elko County: 1 dead in chain-reaction construction zone crash
The Nevada Legislature
New wage equity law to benefit employees kicks in Friday
This 3151 Myles Drive home in Sparks remains on the market more than two weeks after it was...
Local housing market remains ‘red hot’ but slowing
This cattle truck crashed trying to avoid railroad crossing arms, killing several cows.
Cows killed when cattle truck overturns in Churchill County

Latest News

Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather