Sunday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Expect a pleasant and quiet weekend. Although haze and smoke will pick up Sunday night through early Monday morning. Warm and dry conditions and light winds are expected in the forecast before a shift in weather will feel much more fall-like, with breezy afternoons, cloudy skies and cooler temperatures starting Wednesday. Some rain chances may also return Friday through next weekend.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

