Strong, Taua lead Wolf Pack past Boise State, 41-31

(KOLO)
By JASON CHATRAW/Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:46 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Carson Strong threw for 263 yards and a touchdown, Toa Taua rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns and Nevada defeated Boise State 41-31.

Nevada snapped a six-game losing streak to the Broncos, dating back to 2010. Nevada last won in Boise in 1997.

Boise State is off to its slowest start since 2001 when it also started 2-3 before finishing the season 8-4. Trailing 21-20 at halftime,

Nevada’s defense needed just one play to flip the game. Tristan Nichols forced a fumble by Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier. Five plays later, Toa scored from 12 yards out. After adding the two-point conversion, Nevada led 28-21.

