Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half-staff for firefighters and first responders

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered flags to half-staff Sunday, Oct. 3, to honor firefighters and first responders.

It matches a similar proclamation from President Joe Biden.

“Thousands of brave firefighters and first responders put their lives on the line every day to protect our state and nation during these catastrophic fires,” Sisolak said in a statement. “The state of Nevada remains grateful for the courage and compassion shown by firefighters and first responders who heroically responded to these wildfires and who have provided aid and assistance to evacuated residents time and time again.”

