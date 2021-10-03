Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half-staff for firefighters and first responders

Half-staff flag
Half-staff flag(Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:17 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered flags to half-staff Sunday, Oct. 3, to honor firefighters and first responders.

It matches a similar proclamation from President Joe Biden.

“Thousands of brave firefighters and first responders put their lives on the line every day to protect our state and nation during these catastrophic fires,” Sisolak said in a statement. “The state of Nevada remains grateful for the courage and compassion shown by firefighters and first responders who heroically responded to these wildfires and who have provided aid and assistance to evacuated residents time and time again.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Carson City Sheriff's Office released these photographs of a suspect and his Cadillac in an...
Suspect sought in attack at Carson City Maverik
COVID-19 cancels rest of Reno Aces season
This 3151 Myles Drive home in Sparks remains on the market more than two weeks after it was...
Local housing market remains ‘red hot’ but slowing
The scene of a fatal chain-reaction crash on U.S. 93 between Wells and Jackpot in northeast...
Elko County: 1 dead in chain-reaction construction zone crash
North Valleys' Cam Zeidler runs past the Hug defense in the Panthers Valley Cup win over the...
Oct. 1 Sports Caravan

Latest News

Strong, Taua lead Wolf Pack past Boise State, 41-31
Pro-Choice supporters don't want Roe v. Wade challenged
Nevadans protest Texas abortion law ahead of Supreme Court’s arguments on Monday
COVID-19 cancels rest of Reno Aces season
Fire safety poster by Ragan Beach of Fremont Elementary School
Fire Prevention Week poster winners announced