Early application for Western Nevada College scholarships

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -High school seniors planning to attend Western Nevada College in fall 2022 are eligible for early bird scholarships through the WNC Foundation.

Applications available here must be completed by Oct. 31. Those seniors who fill out applications will be given priority for many scholarships. Applicants should have a minimum 2.5-grade point average and be graduating from a local high school.

WNC representatives will be visiting local high schools in October to help seniors with their FAFSA and WNC Foundation scholarship applications.

For more information call Carol McIntosh in the WNC Foundation Office at 775-445-3240.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.