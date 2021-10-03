Advertisement

Early application for Western Nevada College scholarships

Western Nevada College Foundation logo
Western Nevada College Foundation logo(Western Nevada College)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -High school seniors planning to attend Western Nevada College in fall 2022 are eligible for early bird scholarships through the WNC Foundation.

Applications available here must be completed by Oct. 31. Those seniors who fill out applications will be given priority for many scholarships. Applicants should have a minimum 2.5-grade point average and be graduating from a local high school.

WNC representatives will be visiting local high schools in October to help seniors with their FAFSA and WNC Foundation scholarship applications.

For more information call Carol McIntosh in the WNC Foundation Office at 775-445-3240.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Carson City Sheriff's Office released these photographs of a suspect and his Cadillac in an...
Suspect sought in attack at Carson City Maverik
COVID-19 cancels rest of Reno Aces season
This 3151 Myles Drive home in Sparks remains on the market more than two weeks after it was...
Local housing market remains ‘red hot’ but slowing
The scene of a fatal chain-reaction crash on U.S. 93 between Wells and Jackpot in northeast...
Elko County: 1 dead in chain-reaction construction zone crash
North Valleys' Cam Zeidler runs past the Hug defense in the Panthers Valley Cup win over the...
Oct. 1 Sports Caravan

Latest News

The Walk to End Alzheimer's
Walk to End Alzheimer's At Sparks Marina
This image released by Sony Pictures Entertainment shows a scene from "Venom: Let There Be...
Reaching pre-pandemic levels, ‘Venom’ debuts with $90.1M
Nevadans protest Texas abortion law ahead of Supreme Court’s arguments on Monday
Protest in Carson City to Texas Abortion Law
Half-staff flag
Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half-staff for firefighters and first responders