Advertisement

Tesla reports stronger-than-expected Q3 sales

This Feb. 9, 2019, file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in...
This Feb. 9, 2019, file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:15 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) - Tesla says it delivered 241,300 electric vehicles in the third quarter even as it wrestled with a global shortage of computer chips that has hit the entire auto industry.

The Palo Alto, California, company’s sales from July through September beat Wall Street estimates.

Third-quarter sales rose 72% over the 140,000 deliveries Tesla made for the same period a year ago. So far this year, Tesla has sold around 627,300 vehicles, and it’s on pace to soundly beat last year’s total of 499,550.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The Carson City Sheriff's Office released these photographs of a suspect and his Cadillac in an...
Suspect sought in attack at Carson City Maverik
The scene of a fatal chain-reaction crash on U.S. 93 between Wells and Jackpot in northeast...
Elko County: 1 dead in chain-reaction construction zone crash
The Nevada Legislature
New wage equity law to benefit employees kicks in Friday
The scene of a fire in the 1500 block of Ridgeview Drive.
Smoke in southwest Reno home turned out just to be bathroom exhaust fire
Half-staff blag
Nevada flags at half-staff Friday to honor those in the 1 October attack

Latest News

Car Seat Safety
Car Seat Safety
A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas Strip,...
Nevada casino winnings show return to pre-pandemic levels
A full parking lot at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Airport parking demand continues at high rate
State regulators say Nevada casinos continued to ride a hot streak in August, recording more...
Nevada casino winnings show return to pre-pandemic levels