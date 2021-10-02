Nevadans protest Texas abortion law ahead of Supreme Court’s arguments on Monday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Sugar, spice, and equal rights.

“What got me teary-eyed is how many people in this city and around Northern Nevada are so supportive of us and are all on board,” said Jess Martyniuk, a pro-choice supporter who attended a rally in Carson City Saturday.

Hundreds of women and men of all ages stood outside of the Nevada State Legislature to voice their opinions against a Texas abortion law.

“I’m the father of two daughters - one 19 and one 12 - and they have absolutely every right to make the choice for their body,” said David Monachino who also attended the rally.

If it became law - Senate Bill 8 as it’s called in Texas - bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected. According to an article by NPR citing research from numerous OB-GYN’s ‘that activity can happen before many women realize they’re even pregnant.’

The bill is scheduled to be heard by the United States Supreme Court when arguments start on Monday.

At the rally in Carson City Lois Stokes voiced her stance on the pro life, pro choice debate. She hopes Nevada does not go through what Texas is going through. She is in support of defending Roe v. Wade - a decision that protects a women’s liberty to have an abortion without government restriction.

“(Roe v. Wade) was codified in 1990 and it cannot be changed by legislation unless it’s first voted out by a majority and Nevada is not going to let that happen,” she said.

Signs displayed women’s rights messages that flooded the plaza outside of the State Legislature. The common theme was women want protection over their choices surrounding their bodies.

Stokes has a hard time understanding why men with political power can make decisions for women.

“77% of men in politics support abolishing abortion,” she said. “100% of them do not have a uterus.”

A few people on the pro-life end of the spectrum voiced their displeasure with the rally. The protest did not become violent.

