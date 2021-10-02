Advertisement

Mormon president thanks members for following COVID guidance

Members of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square look on during The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' twice-annual church conference Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The Utah-based faith has repeatedly encouraged its 16 million members worldwide to limit the spread by getting vaccines and wearing masks. The conference is taking place again without full attendance due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By BRADY McCOMBS/Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:41 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints kicked off a twice-annual conference Saturday by urging members to listen to the faith’s leaders when they seek “pure truth.”

Church President Russell M. Nelson thanked members who have followed church guidance, which has been to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

The conference is taking place again without full attendance due to the pandemic. For the first time in two years, though, leaders were back at the faith’s 20,000-seat conference center, with several hundred people watching in person. The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square was also back at the conference.

