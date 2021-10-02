Advertisement

Fire Prevention Week poster winners announced

Fire safety poster by Ragan Beach of Fremont Elementary School
Fire safety poster by Ragan Beach of Fremont Elementary School(Carson City School District)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:48 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Three Carson City School District fifth graders won the 2021 State of Nevada Fire Prevention Week Poster Contest.

Fire prevention week is Oct. 3 to Oct. 9. The state fire marshal and Sparky the Fire Dog made special visits to schools Wednesday to present the awards.

The winners are Ragan Beach and Cage Kordonowy from Fremont Elementary School and Sophie Rodriguez-Ramirez from Seeliger Elementary School.

Silver Stage Middle School fifth grader Yocelynn Hernandez was also a winner.

Fire safety poster by Cage Kordonowy from Fremont Elementary School .
Fire safety poster by Cage Kordonowy from Fremont Elementary School .(Carson City School District)
Fire safety poster by Sophie Rodriguez-Ramirez from Seeliger Elementary School.
Fire safety poster by Sophie Rodriguez-Ramirez from Seeliger Elementary School.(Carson City School District)

