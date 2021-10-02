Fire Prevention Week poster winners announced

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Three Carson City School District fifth graders won the 2021 State of Nevada Fire Prevention Week Poster Contest.

Fire prevention week is Oct. 3 to Oct. 9. The state fire marshal and Sparky the Fire Dog made special visits to schools Wednesday to present the awards.

The winners are Ragan Beach and Cage Kordonowy from Fremont Elementary School and Sophie Rodriguez-Ramirez from Seeliger Elementary School.

Silver Stage Middle School fifth grader Yocelynn Hernandez was also a winner.

Fire safety poster by Cage Kordonowy from Fremont Elementary School . (Carson City School District)