Cows killed when cattle truck overturns in Churchill County

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -Several cows died Friday afternoon when a cattle truck overturned on U.S. 95 about 4 miles south of Interstate 80 in northern Churchill County.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the cattle truck was full when it overturned about 1:49 p.m. as it tried to avoid colliding with crossing arms for train tracks.

The driver was not injured.

The NHP advised drivers to pay attention to avoid accidents like this.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.