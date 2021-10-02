Advertisement

COVID shots required for all Nevada college workers Dec. 1

Nevada System of Higher Education emblem.(NSHE)
By SCOTT SONNER/Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:58 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Employees at all public universities and colleges in Nevada are required to get COVID-19 vaccinations by Dec. 1 or face potential termination.

All new hires also will have to prove their vaccination status under the new policy.

Meanwhile, coronavirus case trends are improving in urban areas but have worsened in most rural parts of the state where vaccination rates are the lowest.

The 14-day moving average for newly confirmed cases has fallen to 321 per 100,000 residents in Clark County, including Las Vegas. That compares to 1,704 in all counties outside Carson City, Clark and Washoe counties, including Reno-Sparks.

