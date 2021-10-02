Advertisement

COVID-19 cancels rest of Reno Aces season

(KOLO)
By Staff
Oct. 2, 2021
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -COVID-19 has cancelled the rest of the Reno Aces season.

The Aces cancelled Saturday’s and Sunday’s games to follow Major League Baseball’s health and safety protocols, the team announced Saturday.

The Aces finished the season with a 70-54 record, good for a .565 winning percentage. That is best in team history. The previous best of .563 was set twice, in 2014 and 2017.

The Reno Aces currently leads all of professional baseball in batting average (.294), runs (872), runners batted in (816), slugging (.518) and on-base plus slugging (.891). The Aces led all of Minor League Baseball in hits (1284) and total bases (2262).

The Aces will contact fans who bought tickets for either game with information about refunds.

