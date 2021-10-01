UNR’s Noticiero Mòvil bridges the information gap for the Latino community

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno’s Reynolds School of Journalism has a course that reaches out to the Latino community. Noticiero Mòvil is a course provided where students have the opportunity to produce stories that tell the stories and give resources.

The bilingual student-produced program began six years ago. During its time, the news team and its members in the course have received notable grants and awards for their efforts.

Their focus is to make sure their target audience can get the latest information on what is happening on a national and local spectrum. This enriching experience for the students also allows them to diversify news stories that are shared.

Claudia Cruz, Managing Editor of Noriciero Mòvil shared what goals they have as they continue to grow,

“We are trying to bring stories that affect the Latino community out into the world, not just Reno. We are on the internet, we are on social media so that news is about the community, but it will let the world know Reno is here, " Cruz said.

The platform will continue to expand its news providing through NPR affiliate KUNR Radio along with podcasting.

