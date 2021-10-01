Suspect sought in attack at Carson City Maverik

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding a man who attacked another at a convenience store late in the afternoon on Sept. 22.

The sheriff’s office said it happened at the Maverik at 1451 College Parkway, Authorities said the suspect parked his white Cadillac sedan in front of the high-flow pumps, walked over to the victim at his tractor-trailer, grabbed his throat and slammed him up against his truck.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect told the victim his truck was flipping rocks onto his car and hit him in the face.

The sheriff’s office described the suspect as 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall, bald and muscular. The Cadillac has a custom black hood and roof with a loud exhaust and was sporty and fast.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Dickey at jdickey@carson.org or 775-887-2020 ext. 45476 and refer to case 21-6385.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.