Southwest Reno smoke in home turned out just to be bathroom exhaust fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Smoke in a home brought several Reno Fire Department fire engines to a home in new southwest Reno on Thursday night.

But it turns out it was just a bathroom exhaust fire that caught fire and there was nothing else in the home that burned.

Fire crews responded to the fire in the 1500 block of Ridgeview Drive near Bartley Ranch just before 8 p.m.

The fire department did not immediately know if the people who live in the home were going to be displaced.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.