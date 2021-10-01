Advertisement

Senate approves Biden BLM boss pick over GOP opposition

In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Tracy Stone-Manning listens during a confirmation hearing for...
In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Tracy Stone-Manning listens during a confirmation hearing for her to be the director of the Bureau of Land Management, during a hearing of the Senate Energy and National Resources Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By MATTHEW DALY/Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:04 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - A bitterly divided Senate has approved President Joe Biden’s choice to oversee vast government-owned lands in the West, despite Republican objections that she is an “eco-terrorist.’’

Tracy Stone-Manning, Biden’s choice to lead the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management, was approved, 50-45.

Republicans sharply criticized her over links to a 1989 environmental sabotage case.

Democrats defended Stone-Manning, noting she was never charged with a crime and in fact testified against two men who were convicted of spiking trees to sabotage a timber sale in Idaho’s Clearwater National Forest.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A vehicle involved in a crash in the area of McCarran Boulevard and Plumb Lane.
1 dead as crash knocks out west Reno power, stops McCarran traffic
Box of Fentanyl Strips
Fentanyl Strips now legal in Nevada
Vehicle burglary caught on home security video
Your biggest crime risk may be sitting in your driveway
The proposed site of a meat processing plant in Carson City.
Proposed slaughterhouse approved in Carson City
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb

Latest News

Half-staff blag
Nevada flags at half-staff Friday to honor those in the 1 October attack
Domestic violence during the pandemic
The Pandemic Impact on Domestic Violence
Battling school absenteeism
Washoe County School District Announces New Attendance Plan
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather