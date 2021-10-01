Pandemic only made domestic violence worse

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Those in abusive relationships live lives of isolation and fear, fear of seeking help or leaving. That was true in normal times and the past year has hardly been normal.

Violent crime is up nationally and here in Nevada, even as property crime has continued to decline.

A clear view of the full impact is difficult to see clearly. The relationship between offender and victim aren’t always reported by local agencies to the national database, but strangers were identified as suspects in only a small percent and the home was the most common location for those crimes.

For the record, of Nevada’s 172 homicides last year, more than 8 percent of the victims were wives, ex-wives or girlfriends. The real connection may be worse. Victims advocates have little doubt and say it isn’t hard to see the impact of the pandemic in those numbers.

A variety of pandemic-related stresses brought out the worst in some relationships and then forced the victims into isolation with their abusers.

“it also exacerbates the stresses people are under and the anxiety that people are already experiencing because of the pandemic,” says Sarah Slavenas of the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence.

And isolation kept some from the outside who may have been able to provide support and encouragement.

“So that’s a missed opportunity for someone might be able to see hey this person’s in trouble and has injuries or they’re really in emotional distress.”

The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence includes shelters and support groups that have been helping for decades. Their programs were in place, but Slavenas says, even so, they were as unprepared as any of us for the added impact of the pandemic.

“We were unprepared, but as always we will respond.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.