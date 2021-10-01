Advertisement

Nevada flags at half-staff Friday to honor those in the 1 October attack

Half-staff blag
Half-staff blag(WITN)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Flags at the Nevada Capitol and all state public buildings will be flown at half-staff Friday to honor the lives lost in the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting that killed 58 and injured more than 850.

Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from a Mandalay Bay hotel window before killing himself as police closed in. It was the deadliest shooting in modern United States history.

A year ago a judge approved an $800 million settlement between MGM Resorts International and more than 4,400 relatives and victims. MGM Resorts acknowledged no liability.

Police never determined a motive for the attack but theorized he may have wanted notoriety.

Sisolak issued this statement Thursday:

“On this fourth-year anniversary of this horrific and senseless violence, Nevadans mourn with the friends, family, and loves ones of the victims who were killed in the devastating attack. We remember and honor the members of law enforcement organizations, first responders, and individuals from all walks of life who provided aid and assistance in countless ways during our time of need. Through our grief, we reflect on the outpouring of kindness and support received from fellow Americans and communities worldwide, and we express our heartfelt gratitude to all those who helped us become ‘Vegas Stronger.’ "

