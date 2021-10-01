Advertisement

Local athlete named Gatorade Nevada Softball Player of the Year

By John Macaluso
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:54 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Spanish Springs softball pitcher has been named Gatorade Nevada Softball Player of the Year.

In winning the award, Hailey McLean was given $6,000 to give to a non-profit of her choice. She chose Northern Nevada Sports & Recreation.

“I was allowed to donate $1,000 to a nonprofit organization in Nevada and I chose N.N.S.R.,” said McLean. “I was also able to create a video that could possibly make a little bit more money to that, which was an additional $5,000″

McLean says she chose N.N.S.R. because of how much playing there helped her get to this point.

“I actually grew up playing sports at N.N.S.R which is Northern Nevada sports, recreation, and I just thought I’d give back because they helped me in my journey to where I’m at now.”

For the younger softball players out there, McLean says keep doing your best and every second counts.

After she graduates next year, she’s bringing her talents to Utah State...

