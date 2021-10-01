KOLO ATE: Mexcal

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mexcal is a popular restaurant in Midtown, known for its unique takes on classic favorites, like tacos, enchiladas and tostadas.

“We make it very different, very unique,” said owner Rene Preciado. “We use different ingredients”

Like short ribs in their house specialty, the Quesabirria Taco.

“I braise it like you would get it at a steakhouse,” continued Preciado. “Then we shred it and put it in a tortilla that we dipped in our special sauce.”

It comes with a homemade consomme on the side, meant for the taco to be dipped into before every bite. It’s one of many different proteins on the menu, including octopus, mahi mahi, ahi, shrimp, lengua, pork and chicken. There’s also vegetarian items, like the mushroom tostada.

Quesabirria Taco (KOLO)

“It’s a mix of portobellas, creminis and shiitakes,” explained Preciado. “Sauteed with our special sauce.”

Mushroom tostada (KOLO)

It can be made without cheese for those looking for vegan dishes. And they have specialty drinks, including margaritas, mezcal and 80 different brands of tequila.

“We have about 50 bottles out here (in the bar) and more brands in the back,” added Preciado.

Margarita (KOLO)

Mexcal opened last year, just 11 days before everything got shut down during the pandemic. But Preciado says that roadblock may have actually been good for business.

“I came up with the menu a week before we opened,” admitted Preciado. “If this wouldn’t of happened, I think there was a high chance I would have failed, because I don’t think I was 100 percent ready.”

He used that down-time to improve the restaurant, like adding the mural on the dining room wall. And he also fine-tuned his recipes.

“My product today, it’s 100 percent better than my product a year and a half ago,” said Preciado. “It was good back then, I believe it’s better now.”

Most people would agree. Mexcal’s customer-base has grown thanks to good “word-of-mouth” and positive reviews on Yelp.

“It’s been a better process than I thought it would be, thanks to the community,” added Preciado. “They like what we do, they support us, so that has made everything very easy. So it’s been very stress free. A lot of smiles, a lot of happiness. We’re just enjoying it.”

Mexcal is located at 516 S. Virginia Street, right where California Avenue ends. It’s open Monday from 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Tuesday- Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can check out the menu by clicking the link below.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.