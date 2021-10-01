Advertisement

Friday night Aces game canceled due to COVID-19

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Oct. 1, 2021
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Aces announced that Friday evening’s game against the Las Vegas Aviators has been canceled.

The organization said the cancelation was to allow for additional COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

In a statement, the Aces said, “We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts.”

Thursday night’s game against Las Vegas was also canceled due to COVID-19 testing.

Fans who purchased tickets to Friday night’s game can use those tickets for either of the remaining two games this series. Saturday’s game will remain as scheduled at 4:05 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field.

