Elko County: 1 dead in chain-reaction construction zone crash

WELLS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a Sept.27 crash in northeast Nevada that killed an Illinois man.

Darryl Mayhew, 70, of Troy, Illinois, was one of the victims in a chain reaction crash about 7:40 a.m. in a construction zone on U.S. 93 between Wells and Jackpot.

The NHP said a Penske moving truck was going north on U.S. 93 and approached traffic stopped by a flagger in a construction zone. The Penske driver failed to stop and hit a Chrysler Pacifica van. The Chrysler was pushed into a Freightliner dump truck in front of it, then was pushed onto a dirt shoulder.

The Penske truck rotated, overturned and then hit the Freightliner, which then hit the rear of a Ford F-150 which then hit the rear of a Dodge van.

Mayhew was the driver of the Chrysler and was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was flown to a Utah hospital with critical injuries.

Occupants of the Ford and Freightliner were treated at the scene. The NHP is investigating impairment and inattention by the Penske driver as possible causes of the crash.

Witnesses or anyone else with information is asked to call Trooper Payne at 775-753-1111.

