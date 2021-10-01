Douglas sheriff warns public about moving scams

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about moving brokers who take money to move property but don’t deliver.

KOLO 8 News Now’s Ed Pearce did a story about a similar situation in Reno in July.

The DCSO the person needing items moved over a large distance contacts someone and arranges for services. This involves a partial payment upfront and then send a subcontracted mover to collect up to half of the remaining balance.

The items get loaded into a moving truck but are not delivered to the new residence. They may end up in a storage unit where they are sold for unpaid monthly fees.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office strongly encourages the public to use caution when using a “moving brokerage” or “moving company” to move from place to place, especially over great distances between states.

Read and retain copies of all contracts and receipts. Completely understand what services you are contracting for. Identify all persons, if possible by taking photographs of valid identifications of the persons who take possession of your property for the purposes of moving it.

Require a detailed itinerary for the route of travel for your property and an accurate delivery date for when your belongings will arrive. Exercise due diligence in researching the history and background of the moving broker and movers who you contract with to move your belongings.

If you are unwittingly taken advantage of by this emerging scam your belongings may never be recovered, and the money taken by the moving broker and mover may also never be recovered.

People with information should contact Investigator Steve Schultz or Leland Love at 775-782-9905 and reference moving scam.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.