COVID and influenza vaccines together or separate?

By Terri Russell
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:43 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Each year during the fall months, we show pictures of people getting flu shots. They are recommended for anyone more than six months of age.

In 2020 the message was the same, only the outcome changed. Because of COVID precautions the flu season was mild. “

Last year at this time the schools were closed people were working from home,” says Nicole Amistani and infection control specialist with St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. “Mitigation efforts were being followed,” she says No one can predict what will happen this flu season.

That’s why the recommendation remains the same.

But there’s also the COVID vaccine. For those who want to get that shot, or are ready to get a second dose or a booster, there is encouraging news.

“The flu shot and the COVID shot at the same time? And they can. Yes,” says Amistani.

Amistani says an active flu season will place an additional burden on hospitals already overloaded taking care of COVID patients. Getting a flu vaccine will not only help prevent the flu, but also help front line workers.

Amistani says keep in mind COVID and Influenza have the highest death rates of vaccine preventable diseases.

