County officials remind parents of ABC’s of safe infant sleep

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is officially October and Washoe County is shining a light on Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month.

There have been 20 infant deaths in Washoe County from 2017 to 2021, all due to unsafe sleep situations, the Washoe County Human Services Agency (HSA) said. Unsafe sleep practices is the number one leading cause of death among otherwise healthy infants under the age of one in the county.

Health officials are reminding the community of the ABCs of safe sleep. When putting an infant down, always have the infant Alone, on its Back and in a Crib.

“Infant unsafe sleep deaths are tragic and happen far too often in our community. We hope the variety of messages we publish over the next several months will remind the community how important it is to put your baby to sleep safely,” said HSA Children’s Division Director Ryan Gustafson.

“Most infant safe sleep deaths are avoidable. Don’t co-sleep with your infant. Do not put baby to sleep with stuffed animals or on a bed and couch with pillows. Under the age of one, babies can easily suffocate because their neck muscles aren’t developed enough to move their head on their own if need be.”

