Advertisement

County officials remind parents of ABC’s of safe infant sleep

October marks Safe Infant Sleep Awareness Month.
October marks Safe Infant Sleep Awareness Month.(AP)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:53 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is officially October and Washoe County is shining a light on Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month.

There have been 20 infant deaths in Washoe County from 2017 to 2021, all due to unsafe sleep situations, the Washoe County Human Services Agency (HSA) said. Unsafe sleep practices is the number one leading cause of death among otherwise healthy infants under the age of one in the county.

Health officials are reminding the community of the ABCs of safe sleep. When putting an infant down, always have the infant Alone, on its Back and in a Crib.

“Infant unsafe sleep deaths are tragic and happen far too often in our community. We hope the variety of messages we publish over the next several months will remind the community how important it is to put your baby to sleep safely,” said HSA Children’s Division Director Ryan Gustafson.

“Most infant safe sleep deaths are avoidable. Don’t co-sleep with your infant. Do not put baby to sleep with stuffed animals or on a bed and couch with pillows. Under the age of one, babies can easily suffocate because their neck muscles aren’t developed enough to move their head on their own if need be.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle involved in a crash in the area of McCarran Boulevard and Plumb Lane.
1 dead as crash knocks out west Reno power, stops McCarran traffic
The proposed site of a meat processing plant in Carson City.
Proposed slaughterhouse approved in Carson City
Washoe County School District Superintendent Kristen McNeill
Washoe school district Superintendent McNeill announces retirement
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb
The Nevada Legislature
New wage equity law to benefit employees kicks in Friday

Latest News

Mexcal is a popular restaurant in Midtown, known for its unique takes on classic favorites,...
KOLO ATE: Mexcal
Hailey McLean at bat
Local athlete named Gatorade Nevada Softball Player of the Year
Hailey McLean at bat
Nevada POY
UNR Journalism program
UNR’s Noticiero Mòvil bridges the information gap for the Latino community