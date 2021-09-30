Your biggest crime risk may be sitting in your driveway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It doesn’t grab the headlines, but for sheer impact on its victims no property crime poses a bigger risk than vehicle theft. And present-day circumstances may be increasing that risk.

The good news is, like other property crime rates, vehicle thefts are declining. New FBI stats show while nationwide thefts were on the rise last year by more than 11 percent, they dropped in Nevada by nearly 8 percent.

Local statistics reflect the statewide numbers. Still, we continue to rank high on the list of cities where your car is most likely to be stolen. The National Insurance Crime Bureau puts Reno at 49th of almost 400 communities with a population of 100,000 or more. The reason may be we’re out and about at all hours and so are our cars.

“If you’re open 24-7 then they’re in parking lots, parking garages,” says Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam. “And so those abilities for those who want to steal cars is greater and are enhanced.”

So living and driving here, we’re already at increased risk. One other number in the FBI stats puts a value on that risk. Consistently across all property crimes, it leads in monetary loss. Last year in the Reno area alone vehicle thefts investigated by local law enforcement agencies totaled more than $13 million dollars and that, says the Sheriff, is just the beginning of its impact.

“Without a car now trying to get to work or get around our community is so much more difficult when a vehicle is stolen.”

Vehicles are stolen for a variety of reasons, but the sheriff says they are seeing a new trend in recent years.

“I’m taking your car in order to commit another crime and then I’m dumping it or I’m going from point A to point B. I’m in the area. I know you live there. I take your car, go to wherever I need and I dump it. We’re seeing more of those as opposed to a chop shop.”

It’s often a difficult crime to solve, especially if the vehicle isn’t recovered, but there has been a positive development. Home security cameras are making a difference.

But with soaring prices on used cars creating new incentives, vehicle theft is likely to remain a constant threat, one that makes all of us potential victims. It will come as no surprise prevention begins with locking your car, but there’s more.

“They look for opportunities and they’re going to weigh the risks. So if the risk is higher, I can see over here they have cameras, they have lights versus a dark unlit house. They’re going to try that house first.”

