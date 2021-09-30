Washoe school district Superintendent McNeill announces retirement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County School District Superintendent Kristen McNeill announced her retirement Thursday afternoon.

The announcement came during a press conference that had about an hour’s notice.

McNeill said she reached the decision after months of thoughtful consideration and discussion with my family. Many school districts were challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that wasn’t the reason.

“It’s quite simply the right time for myself and my family,” McNeill said.

The retirement takes effect at the end of this school year.

The Washoe County School Board will launch a search for her replacement immediately.

She rose to the school district’s top job after more than two decades with the district.

McNeill moved to the Truckee Meadows in 1996, teaching grades 2 through 6, then served as the principal of Lois Allen Elementary School and later at Marvin Moss Elementary School.

She became chief of staff in 2012 and served as interim superintendent in 2012. She was named interim superintendent in 2019 and then superintendent in April 2020.

McNeill attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and earned a bachelor of science degree in hotel administration and a master’s degree in instructional and curricular studies. She earned her doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno.

