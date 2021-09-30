Sparks Blvd. to close Friday evening for water main project

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Drivers are urged to avoid Sparks Boulevard starting Friday evening as it will be closed while Truckee Meadows Water Authority completes a new water main project.

Both directions will be closed from Disc Drive to Los Altos Boulevard starting at 8 p.m. on Oct. 1.

The closure is needed to install and connect a new water main to a recently installed booster pump station.

Detours will be in place during the entire project. Those needing to access to the area are asked to allow for extra travel time. The new water main project is expected to be completed on or before October 10 and will ensure drinking water reliability in the area.

