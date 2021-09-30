Proposed slaughterhouse approved in Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Planning Commission approved a special use permit Wednesday night for a slaughterhouse to be built in the area of Highway 50 and Detroit Road. Dozens of people showed up to the meeting to voice their opinion on the proposed meat processing plant.

Residents who showed concern say they’re worried about a slaughterhouse being built close to homes. A mobile home park sits less than a thousand feet from where the facility will be. Many people had issues with the potential for pollution and insect infestation, along with undesirable smells and noises. Others said they didn’t mind a meat processing plant being built in Carson, as long as it wasn’t close to homes.

People from agriculture groups and the meat processing industry said a facility like this is needed in the area and that it would have minimal impact on residents. There were several people who spoke about the success of Wolf Pack Meats in Reno, and how this facility will operate similarly.

The owner of the facility agreed to house the livestock indoors and will not have corrals outside as originally planned. Members of the planning commission say they hope this condition will help cut down on any negative impact for people living in the area.

The special use permit was approved in a 4-1 vote.

