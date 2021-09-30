October is National Violence Awareness month

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -“Every1 Knows Some1″ is the new campaign The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic & Sexual Violence (NCEDSV) and the National Network to End Domestic Violence are promoting to shine a light on abuse.

The effort kicking off on October 1st, 2021 as October is National Domestice Violence Awareness month.

It’s a topic that hits home at the height of the Gabby Petito case, which has gained national attention.

Sarah Slavenas is the communications director for NCEDSV.

“There are Gabby Petito’s everywhere in Nevada,” explained Slavenas. “There are missing and murdered indigenous women, there are black women and transgender women of color and men who are murdered and missing.”

Yet many of these stories seem to go unnoticed, especially on Native reservations where many cases are overlooked.

Earlier this year, the Washoe County Sheriff’s office arrested Wakinyan Blindman for strangling and suffocating a woman on the Pyramid Lake Reservation.

The victim suffered serious bodily injury.

“Our coalition and our member agencies are really making a concerted effort is push out the news about other people who are maybe missing or vulnerable, in crisis and at risk,” added Slavenas..

She said domestic violence also goes beyond physical abuse, often starting with emotional or financial abuse.

“That person who decides to stays home no longer has an income, they put their career on hold and all of the sudden the person who has all the income might start ratcheting up the negative comments,” said Slavenas.

The subject is also catching Governor Sisolak’s attention, he signed a proclamation last year to show his support and promote ways Nevadans can help our community.

“You can be having conversations, you can share news articles, share link and look to volunteer at a local agency,” said Slavenas. “We’re here to help and, our partner members are to help and we want people to have the life they deserve.”

