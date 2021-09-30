Nevada Museum of Art latest exhibit showcases the environment

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Museum of Art has opened its latest exhibit. Land Art: Past, Present, and Futures give a look into how artists take inspiration from the land and make it their canvas.

After two years of planning, this internationally acclaimed Art and Environment Season features work from the 1970s, diverse artists, and conferences from scholars, historians, and artists.

Visitors can expect five different exhibits showcasing pictures, sculptures, and even videos of art from a wide variety of places, including land art here in western Nevada.

Now through November NMA is offering a subscription experience of the Land Art exhibit. People are able to have full access to the virtual content of this exhibit along with recordings of live presentations.

Dana Kilroy, Nevada Museum of Art Spokesperson, mentioned what makes Land Art such a unique experience

“When most people think of art they think of canvas and sculpture and it’s just a completely different way to consider art where these artists starting really in the 1970s looked at the Earth as their canvas,” Kilroy said.

For more information about Land Art: Past Present, and Futures, click here.

