Nevada casino winnings show return to pre-pandemic levels

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:26 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - State regulators say Nevada casinos continued to ride a hot streak in August, recording more than $1 billion in house winnings for the sixth straight month as gambling statewide returns to pre-pandemic levels.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday that casinos statewide reported taking in almost $1.2 billion in August, following a record nearly $1.4 billion in July.

Overall, casino winnings were up 22% compared with August 2019.

The solid winnings tally came despite the restoration of indoor mask mandates for vaccinated and unvaccinated people due to the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. The report shows the state reaped $74 million in revenues based on the August monthly winnings.

