Murder suspect to be tried separately in Washoe and Douglas counties

Martinez Guzman will now be tried separately for the murders of four people in Washoe and...
Martinez Guzman will now be tried separately for the murders of four people in Washoe and Douglas counties.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The man accused in the murders of four people spanning two different northern Nevada counties will no longer be jointly prosecuted, the Washoe County and Douglas County district attorneys announced Thursday.

Wilber Martinez Guzman, who was previously indicted on murder charges accusing him of the January 2019 murders of Connie Koontz and Sophia Renken in Douglas County and Gerald and Sharon David in Washoe County, will now be tried separately in each county following a split decision ruling by the Nevada Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court’s decision only requires that two trials will have to be conducted, one in Washoe County and one in Douglas County,” said Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks. “It does not mean that Guzman will evade prosecution for the crimes he is alleged to have committed. While this was a split decision, we respect the Courts ruling and acknowledge it represents a setback in the timely resolution of this case. Regardless, the prosecution of Guzman remains my office’s highest priority. We will continue our steadfast pursuit for justice for the victims of these heinous crimes.”

District Attorney Mark Jackson added, “We have been, and remain, in constant contact with the families of the victims and they know our commitment to seeking justice for the senseless murders of their loved ones. The Supreme Court’s ruling today does not change our commitment. Whether it be one trial or four trials, justice will be served.”

While both district attorneys hoped to try all the crimes in a single trial, the Supreme Court ruled 5 to 2 in favor of the defense’s venue challenge, with Justice Pickering and Justice Parraguire stating that one trial increases the potential for inconsistent results because the State must prosecute the same facts twice.

The dissent further stated that the majority opinion side-stepped legal precedent in Nevada and that separating the case into two trials in two separate counties is legally unnecessary and an unfair imposition on the victims’ families and the court system.

