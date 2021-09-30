Las Vegas Metro officer dies from COVID-19 complications

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday announced the passing of one of its officers due to complications from COVID-19.

Officer Edward Contreras died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. He was 50 years old.

Officer Contreras served the LVMPD for more than 15 years. At the time of his passing, he was assigned to the Traffic Bureau day shift, the department said.

Officer Contreras was a Marine Corps combat veteran who served in Somalia and Iraq. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his family.

The department did not release information on whether Officer Contreras was vaccinated.

