Las Vegas Metro officer dies from COVID-19 complications

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced the passing of Officer Edward Contreras due to COVID-19 complications.(LVMPD)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:13 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday announced the passing of one of its officers due to complications from COVID-19.

Officer Edward Contreras died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. He was 50 years old.

Officer Contreras served the LVMPD for more than 15 years. At the time of his passing, he was assigned to the Traffic Bureau day shift, the department said.

Officer Contreras was a Marine Corps combat veteran who served in Somalia and Iraq. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his family.

The department did not release information on whether Officer Contreras was vaccinated.

