Health district says hundreds of booster shots administered

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County reported a milestone Wednesday and said that 70 percent of those who are 12 and older have initiated COVID-19 vaccination.

This week the county started administering booster shots to those who qualify. County health leaders said 200 people got the Pfizer booster at its pod on Monday, the first day it was available through the health district.

”We’re seeing plenty of supply available so I would recommend people seek the booster at your local pharmacy or you sign up to get it through one of the days we are administering it at our pod,” said Washoe County Health Officer Kevin Dick.

The health district will be giving the booster at its pod on Friday.

In the meantime, the county is seeing a downward trend in new cases occurring. However, the number of deaths remains a concern with 82 COVID-related deaths so far this month.

