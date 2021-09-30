Hauntober in October in Virginia City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s Hauntober in Virginia City as spirit- and Halloween-related events take place all month.

Haunted Adventure Pass: At the Visitors Center at 85 S. C St., visitors can get their Haunted Adventure Pass for discounted access to Virginia City’s Hauntober attractions. The pass includes a Bats in the Belfry Ghost Tours, access to the Haunted Washoe Club Museum and a tour of Piper’s Opera House.

Bats in the Belfry: Explore the historic Virginia city and learn about the lively souls that some say still occupy it today. Tickets for the tour are $20 per person and reservations are required. Reserve a tour online.

V&T Railroad Pumpkin Patch Train: Oct. 17, 18, 24 & 25, 11:20 am, 1:20 p.m. and 3 p.m. A pumpkin patch is fall’s ultimate playground for kids, so make an adventure of it with a historic and scenic train ride to the Gold Hill Pumpkin Patch. Families can pick their own special pumpkin to carve or cook. Train fares are $19 for adults, $14 for children and $6 for toddlers. A special 5 p.m. dusk train runs Saturdays, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24. To purchase tickets, visit online.

Haunted Halloween Steam Train of Lights: Oct. 30 & 31, 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. (adults only at 7 p.m.) Get in the haunted spirit with a ride on a spooky evening steam train from Virginia City to Gold Hill. A special 7 p.m. train departs for adults only on the Jersey Lil and features adult beverages to enjoy on the way. Tickets are available online.

Cemetery Gin’s Hunt for the Spirits: Oct. 31 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Embark on Cemetery Gin’s Hunt for Spirits, a fun and tasty scavenger hunt through town. Participants must use their historic Virginia City knowledge to solve clues and unscramble a secret message of Virginia City’s past, learning more about this historic town while sampling tasty spirits along the way. This is a 21+ event. Purchase tickets online.

Hauntober Parade: Oct. 31, 5 to 6 p.m. Goblins of all ages dressed to scare are invited to participate in the Hauntober Parade on Halloween night. Check-in is at 4 p.m. at the Virginia City Jerky Company. Stick around for safe trick-or-treating at the many shops along the boardwalk. Masks are required.

Virginia City Cemetery, Oct. 31, 5:30 to 11 p.m.: Once a year, on Halloween, the gates to the old Silver Terrace Cemetery stay open for visitors to stroll past dusk. Here, souls rest in peace but their stories live forever. Take a self-guided tour with the downloadable audio tour, available online. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Proceeds benefit the Comstock Cemetery Foundation. For more information, visit online.

Fright Night at Piper’s Opera House: Oct. 31 6 p.m. to– 9 p.m. Head up to historic Piper’s Opera House for an evening of award-winning spooky short films featuring some recognizable stars, followed by a Q&A session with the filmmakers themselves. Tickets include the movie screening, hosted wine and popcorn bar and a costume contest with more than $1,000 in prizes. Tickets are available online.

To commemorate a Virginia City visit during Hauntober and commemorate five years, take home a bottle of Cemetery Gin, Virginia City’s own estate-distilled spirit. Bottles can be purchased at the Visitors Center and locations throughout northern Nevada. Drinks featuring the spirit can be enjoyed at various Virginia City watering holes.

