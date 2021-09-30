Flood insurance could increase for Nevadans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Changes to FEMA could affect how much Nevadans’s are paying for flood insurance.

Starting on October 1, FEMA will be switching over to a new Risk Rating, which aims to make flood insurance pricing more equitable. It will take into account an area’s flood frequency, distance to a water source, cost to rebuild, and more.

According to Lending Tree, 79% of Nevadans could see an increase in their insurance premiums. of those, 3% could see an increase of more than $20. Because the new risk rating takes into account how much it will cost to replace a home, 21% of policies in the state could even see a decrease.

You can find more information on FEMA’s new Risk Rating system here. If you have any questions about how this may affect your policy, reach out to your insurance company or insurance agent.

These changes come just a couple days after the City of Reno voted to remove flood barriers in Lemmon Valley and nearly two months after Hesco barriers were removed from Silver Lake in Stead.

