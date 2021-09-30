FBNN collects food for Hunger Action Month

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We are in the final days of Hunger Action Month and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada has spent September working alongside its neighbors off USA Parkway as part of the Tri-Center Food Drive.

On Wednesday, they set up a donation truck within the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. Organizers with the Food Bank said this was designed to reach out and create a relationship with the businesses next to them because the need here remains as great as ever.

“We’re helping about 107,000 people per month right now. That number is up. This is record-breaking need in our area,” said Jocelyn Lantrip with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

For ways to help the Food Bank, click here.

They have a donation barrel for the public set up inside Shanghai Express.

Items most needed by the Food Bank include:

- Entrées (Soups, Chili’s, etc.)

- Protein (Tuna, Chicken, Beans)

- Canned fruit

- Canned vegetables

