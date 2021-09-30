Advertisement

Deadline nears for the Dolan Class Project

New playground equipment at Rita Cannan elementary thanks to the Dolan Class Project
By Terri Russell
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:43 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A simple playground at a local public school. Nothing new here. But at Rita Cannan Elementary, this equipment is new as are the grounds.

Pre-K teacher Emilia Gonzales applied for and received a Dolan Class Project Grant for the new playground. She says young kids learn more at play than in the classroom.

“I couldn’t believe it,” says Gonzales of learning about her $5,000 grant. “I was excited. I did a little happy dance in front of the kids. And the kids said Ms. Goanzales what is going on? I said we won the money for our playground. I am getting chills just thinking about it. They were so excited for us. We made a big deal about it with our families and it was just a special moment to share with those kids,” she says.

Gonzales submitted a video to the 2019-2020 Dolan Class Project. Entries are voted on by the public through Facebook.

This year there are a couple of changes. $10,000 will go to the winning project. But there will be 18 additional $5,000 dollar recipients. Five of those will be judged on by local teachers.

“Got into this ten years ago, 11 years ago, I didn’t realize how much individual teachers pay out of their money just to help these kids,” says Ryan Dolan. “So, it was very eye opening. And we hope the $5,000 can go a long way to help them. Not only them but the children as well,” he says.

At Dolan Toyota, the wall is decorated with thank you cards, pictures, and letters from grateful classes throughout Northern Nevada.

With less than 24 hours to submit an entry, Dolan says it doesn’t have to be as elaborate as Gonzales’submission.

He says just speak from the heart.

https://www.dolanautogroup.com/class-project/fall-2021.htm

