1 dead as crash knocks out west Reno power, stops McCarran traffic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -10:50 P.M. UPDATE: One driver is dead following a crash at McCarran Boulevard and Plumb Lane Wednesday night.

The Reno Police Department said a Subaru was going south on McCarran Boulevard around 10:11 p.m. when the driver attempted either to turn left at Plumb Lane or make a U-Turn.

The Subaru was “t-boned” by a Chevrolet Tahoe sports utility vehicle. The Subaru driver died in the crash. The Tahoe driver was not taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor, police said.

The Tahoe came to rest in an NV Energy power box, presumably knocking out power in the area.

Northbound McCarran Boulevard is closed in the area. Traffic is limited in all other directions.

Reno police said the major accident investigation team will be onscene several hours conducting the investigation.

NV Energy reports more than 1,900 customers are without power.

ORIGINAL STORY: An accident in the area of McCarran Boulevard and Plumb Lane has knocked out power to traffic lights in the area.

The Reno Police Department is stopping northbound traffic on McCarran Boulevard in the area.

Details on the extent of injuries were not immediately available.

NV Energy reports power was knocked out to more than 1,900 customers following the 10:11 p.m. crash.

The story is developing and will be updated.

