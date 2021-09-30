COVID-19 case information for Nevada’s K-12 schools now available

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada families can now access COVID-19 information affecting schools through the state’s School Dashboard.

The Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Education are working together to provide information on COVID-19 cases in K-12 schools. Parents can now search by county or school to see data on cases for staff and students who were present at school while they were infectious with COVID-19. Those who test positive for COVID-19 but did not attend school while infectious are not included in the State’s Dashboard.

“This Dashboard will provide much needed detail and information on cases in our schools,” said Melissa Peek-Bullock, DHHS State Epidemiologist. “We hope this data is a benefit to Nevada families as we strive to mitigate the spread of this illness.”

Nevada’s K-12 Dashboard will be updated weekly on Thursdays with data as of Wednesday.

To access the information on the State Dashboard, click here.

