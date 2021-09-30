Carson school district seeks end to student social media challenges

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City School District asks parents to keep their children from taking part in social media challenges that involve destructive, indecent, inappropriate or unlawful acts.

These challenges, on Tik Tok and other social media, are disruptive and dangerous, the school district said Thursday in a statement.

Parents need to emphasize the importance of treating educators, administrators and students with respect.

“I encourage parents to monitor their children’s social media activities and talk with them about some of the dangers associated with the platforms,” school Superintendent Richard Stokes said in the statement. “Of course, it’s also important that adults model good behavior while interacting with others in person and while on social media.”

To go with the governor’s week of respect week Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, they ask students put positive material on social media and to take positive actions in life. During October, the high school will reward gift cards to students who exemplify this.

