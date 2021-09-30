Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for 15-year-old girl in Alabama

Adrianna Griffin has been located, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
Adrianna Griffin has been located, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.(NCMEC)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:41 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHORTERVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued by law enforcement in Alabama on Thursday has been canceled, with the state law enforcement agency saying the 15-year-old girl has been located, WBRC reported.

Local reports indicated Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin has been found safe, but Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has not publicly confirmed it.

Adrianna had last been seen Thursday at Abbey Creek in Shorterville and was believed to be in extreme danger, official said in the alert.

There was no immediate word on the status of a suspect, earlier described as a man in his mid to late teens or early 20s and wearing a maroon hoodie.

If you have any information contact Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 334-585-3131 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Box of Fentanyl Strips
Fentanyl Strips now legal in Nevada
A vehicle involved in a crash in the area of McCarran Boulevard and Plumb Lane.
1 dead as crash knocks out west Reno power, stops McCarran traffic
Vehicle burglary caught on home security video
Your biggest crime risk may be sitting in your driveway
The proposed site of a meat processing plant in Carson City.
Proposed slaughterhouse approved in Carson City
Deputies in Florida say surveillance video showed the moment where a child suffered a broken...
GRAPHIC: Day care worker arrested for child abuse after Florida sheriff’s office reviews surveillance video

Latest News

The search for Brian Laundrie continues, but investigators are getting a clearer picture of the...
Search for Brian Laundrie intensifies
Martinez Guzman will now be tried separately for the murders of four people in Washoe and...
Murder suspect to be tried separately in Washoe and Douglas counties
"Hamilton!" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda gives a curtain speech at the Richard Rodgers Theatre as...
Lin-Manuel Miranda makes adorable ‘absence note’ video for Georgia high schooler
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal