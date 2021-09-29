World Heart Day; ways experts say to keep your heart healthy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Today is World Heart Day. The World Heart Federation recognizes today in the hope to bring awareness to start prioritizing heart health.

Cardiovascular disease is responsible for nearly half of non-communicable deaths. This makes it the number one killer and results in 18.6 million people dying each year from the disease including heart disease and stroke.

Experts say a healthy diet is critical in keeping your heart healthy. Implementing exercise, finding ways to manage stress by practicing mediation or yoga, getting your annual wellness exam, limit alcohol, and to making sleep a priority by getting six to eight hours each night are ways to prevent any heart related issues.

Dr. Devang Desai, Interventional Cardiologist at Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center mentioned the importance of preventative measures,

" Take on a healthy lifestyle, make a commitment to yourself and to your loved ones to live a healthy lifestyle, and then I would strongly encourage you to talk to your healthcare provider about your heart health and be receptive to different ideas to reduce your risks, prevention is the best medicine,” Dr. Desai said.

The American Heart Association also emphasizes reducing your blood pressure as a way to significantly improve your heart health.

To take action on World Heart Day and additional information on how to keep your heart healthy, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.