Advertisement

Volunteers needed to help launch co-op child care program

Working Parent’s Connection is a new nonprofit in Washoe county
Child care co-op
Child care co-op(KOLO)
By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A new nonprofit aims to provide a parent co-op childcare program in Northern Nevada.

Founder and CEO William Soberanis of Working Parent’s Connection said the increasing cost of child care and the pandemic is taking a toll on many families.

“I know a lot of parents and children who are struggling in trying to find daycare, having to leave work just to take care of them,” explained Soberanis. “They have to choose to either provide for their family or spend time with them and unfortunately its always falling on providing for your family.”

The goal is to look for employers to help create parent and child friendly schedules.

“So schedules that will work with the bell times for the schools, parents can spend more time with their kids,” added Soberanis. “We’re also going to work with them regarding child care benefits so offering reimbursements or paying for daycare.”

Soberanis is hoping to launch the nonprofit in the upcoming spring or summer, but the nonprofit can’t do it without a helping hand. This includes needing volunteers to help with not only the co-op program but also with tutoring services.

“We don’t just want to help kids on the subjects that they’re struggling,” said Soberanis. “We want to go above and beyond that. We want them to excel to the max that they can. We’re going to provide different forms of arts, like if they want to learn to play an instrument or to paint and draw.”

Volunteers will need to undergo a background check, a drug test and fingerprinting provided by the nonprofit.

To learn more about the program and how to get involved, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bus drivers strike again on Sept. 27 ,2021. All RTC bus routes are currently suspended.
‘We were caught off guard’: RTC Chair Jardon issues statement amid strike
Diana Perez (left) and Luis Perez (right)
Pair arrested, suspected in Opioid/Fentanyl distribution ring
NV Energy is monitoring the fire threat and may shut off power to areas to reduce the risk of a...
NV Energy: Power restored to customers following shutdown order
Speed likely a factor in critical injury crash in Lemmon Valley
A crash involving a big rig blocks traffic on eastbound Interstate 80 near Donner Summit,...
I-80 reopens over Donner Summit after crash involving big rig

Latest News

UNR President Brian Sandoval delivers his first State of the University Address.
UNR President Brian Sandoval delivers first State of the University address
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Fentanyl Strip
Fentanyl Strips now legal in Nevada
9-27-21
After hiring event, Washoe County School District still in 'critical need' of support staff