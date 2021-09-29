Volunteers needed to help launch co-op child care program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A new nonprofit aims to provide a parent co-op childcare program in Northern Nevada.

Founder and CEO William Soberanis of Working Parent’s Connection said the increasing cost of child care and the pandemic is taking a toll on many families.

“I know a lot of parents and children who are struggling in trying to find daycare, having to leave work just to take care of them,” explained Soberanis. “They have to choose to either provide for their family or spend time with them and unfortunately its always falling on providing for your family.”

The goal is to look for employers to help create parent and child friendly schedules.

“So schedules that will work with the bell times for the schools, parents can spend more time with their kids,” added Soberanis. “We’re also going to work with them regarding child care benefits so offering reimbursements or paying for daycare.”

Soberanis is hoping to launch the nonprofit in the upcoming spring or summer, but the nonprofit can’t do it without a helping hand. This includes needing volunteers to help with not only the co-op program but also with tutoring services.

“We don’t just want to help kids on the subjects that they’re struggling,” said Soberanis. “We want to go above and beyond that. We want them to excel to the max that they can. We’re going to provide different forms of arts, like if they want to learn to play an instrument or to paint and draw.”

Volunteers will need to undergo a background check, a drug test and fingerprinting provided by the nonprofit.

To learn more about the program and how to get involved, click here.

